The photo is clearly a joke, however, and not a real still from the upcoming series, so fans would be wise not to look too deeply into it.

Mercurio included a caption with his tweet, which read: "A great first week of filming #LineofDuty Series 6 ⁦@BBCOne @worldprods with @martin_compston @Vicky_McClure Adrian Dunbar. Here’s a publicity shot that’s been approved 100% spoiler free by ⁦@bbcpress.

The sixth series of the police corruption thriller will be set a year and a half on from the events of series five, and will feature a brand new case for AC-12, focused on an enigmatic Detective Chief Inspector.

More like this

It's not yet clear exactly when it will air, but we do know that Kelly Macdonald (Trainspotting, Giri/Haji) is joining the cast as this year's guest lead.

She will play DCI Joanne Davidson, “the senior investigating officer of an unsolved murder, whose unconventional conduct raises suspicions at AC-12," with other new cast members including Shalom Brune-Franklin (Our Girl), Andi Osho (Kiri) and Prasanna Puwanarajah (Doctor Foster).

Advertisement

All previous series are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.