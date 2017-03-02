Created by Good Wife showrunners Robert and Michelle King, it follows Diane as she's forced out of Lockhart, Decker, Gussman, Lee, Lyman, Gilbert-Lurie, Kagan, Tannebaum, & Associates due to an enormous financial scam that wipes out her savings and destroys the reputation of her goddaughter Maia (Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie).

The series – which sees the pair move to join another familiar character, Luca Quinn (Cush Jumbo), at a Chicago law firm – premiered in the US on 19th February, with its remaining nine episodes airing on streaming service CBS All Access.

In the UK, the spin-off will be broadcast on More4 this spring. Channel 4's digital channel served as the home of The Good Wife for most of its seven-series run which ended last year.

Stephen Tague, SVP Europe, CBS Studios International said: “This is the first original series from our digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, CBS All Access, a platform that provides us with yet another opportunity to license our world-class, premium programming to the international marketplace. The Good Wife has been a ratings success for More4, so we are pleased for loyal fans of the series that the spin-off has found its UK home here.”

During its time on air, The Good Wife picked up nearly 30 awards, including five Emmys, two SAG Awards and a Golden Globe. It also starred Alan Cumming, Archie Panjabi, Josh Charles Chris Noth and Matthew Goode.