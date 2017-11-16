The data also pointed to an improving ethical diversity among directors: the percentage of episodes directed by ethnic minorities rose to a record 22%.

The study also investigated which producing companies employed the most diverse directors, with 20th Century Fox leading the way – 45% of its shows were headed by either women or minorities. This is in contrast to HBO (33%) and Netflix (20.5%).

Looking at just the proportion of female directors – like The Night Manager's Susanne Bier (pictured above) – Amazon came out top, with 33.6% of its shows headed by women. However, the company was second to last in terms of ethnic minorities with only 10% of its directing jobs going to such groups. Only Netflix’s 4.5% score was lower.

Netflix was found to employ the highest percentage Caucasian male directors (77.3%).

“While this report reflects some progress overall, there are stark disparities among the major studios that raise questions about how committed to inclusion some employers really are,” said DGA President Thomas Schlamme.