The eight-part series will not only dig into Gein's life and crimes, but also seek to interrogate Gein's influence on popular culture.

As per the synopsis: "From Psycho to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre to The Silence of the Lambs, Gein’s macabre legacy gave birth to fictional monsters born in his image and ignited a cultural obsession with the criminally deviant. Ed Gein didn’t just influence a genre — he became the blueprint for modern horror."

What time is Monster: The Ed Gein Story out on Netflix?

Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein in Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Netflix

Monster season 3 will premiere on Netflix on Friday 3rd October at 8am BST in the UK.

Around the world, that time looks like:

12am (midnight) PT (USA)

2am CT (USA)

3am ET (USA)

9am CET (Central Europe)

3pm AWST (Australia)

5pm AEST (Australia)

7pm (New Zealand)

4am (Brazil)

12:30pm (India)

How many episodes are there in Monster: The Ed Gein Story?

There's set to be eight episodes in the new season, which will all land at once on the streaming platform. So, if you're feeling up to it, you'll be able to binge-watch the series to your heart's content.

Is there a trailer for Monster: The Ed Gein Story?

Yes! You can watch the trailer below, but word of warning: it does lean on the gruesome side.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story will premiere on Friday 3rd October. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is now streaming on Netflix – sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

