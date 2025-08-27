The news was announced on Netflix's social media accounts, where three different posters were released.

These included a different image of Hunnam as Ed Gein, and referenced a different horror film franchise, noting that the real-life serial killer's actions partly inspired the movies Psycho, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and The Silence of the Lambs.

The official synopsis for the new season reads: "Serial killer. Grave robber. Psycho. In the frozen fields of 1950s rural Wisconsin, a friendly, mild-mannered recluse named Eddie Gein lived quietly on a decaying farm – hiding a house of horrors so gruesome it would redefine the American nightmare."

The synopsis continues: "Driven by isolation, psychosis, and an all-consuming obsession with his mother, Gein’s perverse crimes birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades.

"Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's groundbreaking anthology series returns with its third, most harrowing instalment yet. Monster: The Ed Gein Story tells the story of how one simple man in Plainfield, Wisconsin became history's most singular ghoul. He revealed to the world the most horrific truth of all – that monsters aren't born, they're made... by us."

Hunnam will be joined in the cast of the new season by the likes of Suzanna Son, Tom Hollander, Laurie Metcalf, Vicky Krieps, Olivia Williams and Lesley Manville.

The Ed Gein Story isn't the only season of Monster in the works to follow up on The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story – there is also a season centred on Lizzie Borden on the way, which will star Ella Beatty and Rebecca Hall.

Krieps is also expected to return for that season as a different character.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story is now streaming on Netflix

