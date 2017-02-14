There will be 10 episodes of two minutes and they will only be available on the Disney Channel app.

“I hope kids everywhere will be enchanted by lovely, funny Sammy who gets herself in to many silly scrapes and adventures, much to our delight,” said Hart. “With the show set in the intriguing world of tween vlogging, it is a perfect fit that So Sammy has its platform on the Disney Channel app.”

The first two webisodes, aimed at children from six to 12 years of age, will premiere on February 18 and 19 with the remaining eight rolling out in the same timeslot each weekend for five weeks.

The “quirky drama comedy” is from production company King Bert, the company established by Hart in 2014 alongside David Walliams and Jo Sargent.

It's a busy time for Miranda who had to pull out of returning to Call the Midwife in August last year when she revealed that she couldn't make the filming fit in with her schedule.

With just five months to go until it was due on screen, creator Heidi Thomas had to re-write the series, which had been sketched out around her character Chummy's return.