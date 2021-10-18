The Radio Times logo
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Drama
  4. Mindhunter season 3 could happen if fans “make enough noise”, says director

Mindhunter season 3 could happen if fans “make enough noise”, says director

The story may not be over yet...

mindhunter season 3

Published:

While there are plenty more projects no doubt coming from David Fincher, season three of Mindhunter is one fans of him will want to see.

Advertisement

Fincher himself doesn’t hold out much hope of a return for the dark crime show, but one of the directors, Asif Kapadia, has taken to Twitter to give Mindhunter viewers a glimmer of hope that all is not lost.

“Audiences around the world need to let [Netflix] know that there is a real interest & demand for season three of [Mindhunter]. If you make enough noise, It might actually happen…”

Fans would certainly be capable of bringing back a once-forgotten show, with Netflix opting to save Manifest and Lucifer after campaigning from loyal fanbases previously.

What doesn’t work in Mindhunter’s favour though is the amount of time that has already passed since its second and final season drew to a close. Season two wrapped its run in the summer of 2019 and while there was certainly a call from fans for more, it didn’t come to pass and getting enough people talking about it again now feels like a long shot.

Still, a long shot is better than none at all so let’s keep our fingers crossed that the fans hear Kapadia’s rallying cry and they act accordingly.

While Mindhunter season three may be unlikely, Fincher’s next Netflix project is a series of cinema essays in a documentary form, called Voir. No release date has been announced for this one just yet.

Advertisement

You seasons 1-3 are streaming on Netflix. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and visit our Drama hub for more news and features.

Tags

All about Mindhunter

mindhunter season 3
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_RT_1200x800_Marchv2
Try 12 issues for £1

Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1

Subscribe today
Leaf Blower

Promoted by RadioTimes.com:

Plan for Autumn with this Handy EV3000 Leaf Blower & Vacuum for just £49

Read More