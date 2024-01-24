And while that by no means confirms that the series will be back for a much hoped-for third run, one person who definitely wants to be included in a potential new season is cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt.

Messerschmidt has continued to collaborate with Fincher on his films Mank and The Killer, winning an Oscar for the former, and speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com ahead of The Killer's release last October he revealed he'd jump at the chance to team up for more Mindhunter.

"If my phone rang and David said, 'We're going to go back and do the third season of Mindhunter,' I would be thrilled, of course," he said.

However, he also pointed out that in the event that another season isn't picked up, he can look back with great pride and fondness on the two runs that did get made.

"That is a creative chapter in my life that I really feel like I'm quite content that we made it," he said. "I'm certainly proud of the work. I know the crew and the cast are, and it was certainly special and a life-changing experience for me individually.

He concluded: "But, you know, I don't know. I'm a fan of it, too, so..."

Messerschmidt isn't the only one who'd love to return, with McCallany himself teasing that he wouldn't need to think twice about reprising his lead role as FBI Agent Bill Tench if push came to shove.

"I’m not saying it’s going to come back, but what I am saying is that if it comes back, I’m coming back with it," he said.

"You can take that to the bank, but it’ll depend on what David wants to do."

For his part, Fincher recently spoke about how Mindhunter was "a huge risk". Speaking to French magazine Premiere in November (as translated by Twitter/X account The Fincher Analyst) he said: "We went as far as we could until someone finally said to us: it makes no sense to produce this series like this, unless you can reduce the budget, or make it pop, so that more people will watch it.

"We did not want to change our approach so, respectfully, they told us that they were drawing a line under it."

