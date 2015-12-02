Michelle Keegan, Bruce Forsyth, Gordon Ramsay and more to star in Downton Abbey's Text Santa sketch
The Abbey is welcoming a few famous faces for this year's charity sketch ahead of its final ever episode on Christmas Day
When it was announced earlier this year that Downton Abbey was coming to a close on Christmas Day, it clearly sparked something of a frenzy among TV's great, good and seriously famous. Time was running out to make that all important cameo appearance.
Thankfully, creator Julian Fellowes has managed to placate a plethora of stars by including them all in this year's Text Santa sketch.
We've already seen DCI Vera Stanhope (Brenda Blethyn) arrive at the Abbey to investigate a murder, but there are more familiar faces set to follow in George Clooney's footsteps, from former Corrie star Michelle Keegan to Strictly Come Dancing host Sir Bruce Forsyth.
Gordon Ramsay, Gok Wan, Jim Broadbent and Warwick Davis will also appear, as the Abbey holds auditions for an official Downton Santa Claus...
See the full sketch during Text Santa Christmas Jumper Day on 18th December at 8pm on ITV