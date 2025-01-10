His response was to found Welsh National Theatre, a new endeavour that aims to "tell big stories on big stages for big audiences" while putting Welsh stories, writers and theatre makers "at the heart" of every production.

"I want it to be something that represents the rich culture that we are and always have been in this country," he told BBC News. "We want to please ourselves but thrill the world.

"I think if you put that on with ambition and audacity, with creativity and innovation, then people will respond to it."

Michael Sheen. Rachel Manns

The actor will be personally funding the Welsh National Theatre to begin with as well as serving as its artistic director, but explained that he is open to public and private funding as well as partnerships with other organisations, such as Theatr Cymru.

Sheen also said that he had been encouraged by the enormous success of his recent stage production Nye, dramatising the life of NHS founder Aneurin Bevan, which was penned by Welsh playwright Tim Price.

He also cited the recent success of Gavin & Stacey's return as evidence of an appetite for Welsh stories, crediting it with "reflecting our life" as well as depicting "something positive and hopeful", which proved irresistible for viewers all over the UK.

Sheen explained: "There's no reason why you can't do that through practical plays and some of the most wonderful pieces of literature. But it doesn't have to be just that.

"I think that's why I'm throwing everything at this. If it doesn't work, it doesn't work."

