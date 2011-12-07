Murphy revealed in a statement that it had taken “two years begging them to do it” before the Jackson people “finally said yes”.

The Jackson special will air on Tuesday 24 January next year and feature 10 to 12 songs from the singer’s back catalogue.

Previous special episodes have been dedicated exclusively to the music of Madonna, Britney Spears, Fleetwood Mac and Lady Gaga.

Several of Jackson’s songs have already been performed on Glee. The show tackled Thriller in its post-Super Bowl episode this year and the episode Hold on to Sixteen, broadcast last night in the States, showcased Jacko’s Man in the Mirror, the Jackson 5’s ABC and Janet Jackson’s Control.

See the Glee cast's rendition of Thriller below: