You've probably heard of cosplay - fans dressing up as their favourite characters from TV, films, books or even video games as they attend huge conventions with other like-minded people. It's a veritable craze, with dozens of such events every year in London alone and many more worldwide.

But what's in the mind of these geek-chic costume masters? Why do they choose to become these characters for a day – and how much effort do you haver to put in? To find out, we went along to MCM Comic con to seek some cosplayers out; in our case, focusing on those trying to dress up as characters from Doctor Who (you may have noticed we quite like Doctor Who on this website).