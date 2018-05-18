Here are the characters you need to meet – and where you've seen the actors before:

Lennie James – Nelson "Nelly" Rowe

Who does he play? South East Londoner Nelly is a womaniser with a history of petty crime and infidelity who is most likely to be found down at local pub The Palm Tree drinking with his mates. Thirteen years ago he got Claire pregnant, but he's never actually met his daughter Jody and is completely absent from his life - until he's suddenly hauled in to the police station and accused of kidnapping her.

Where have I seen him before? Lennie James, who also created and wrote Save Me, plays Morgan Jones in post-apocalyptic horror series The Walking Dead. He also starred as Gates in Line of Duty back in 2012.

Suranne Jones – Claire McGory

Who does she play? Claire McGory is Jody's mother, and the longer the teenager is missing, the more she falls apart. Claire is desperate to find her child and is willing to try anything - even if it means talking to her ex, Lennie.

More like this

Where have I seen her before? Suranne Jones became a household name after starring in the drama Doctor Foster as Gemma. Since her time in the soap Coronation Street as Karen, her credits have included Strictly Confidential, Harley Street, Unforgiven, A Touch of Cloth, and Scott & Bailey.

Stephen Graham – Fabio "Melon" Melanzana

Who does he play? Melon hangs out at the pub with Lennie and his mates.

Where have I seen him before? Recent credits include Detective Superintendent Dave Kelly in Little Boy Blue, Philbrick in Evelyn Waugh adaptation Decline and Fall, and Atticus in Taboo. He's played Combo in This Is England '90 and Al Capone in Boardwalk Empire.

Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness

Who does she play? Jody is Lennie's biological daughter, although she doesn't know him. She lives with her mother Claire and adopted father Barry, but one day she goes missing - leaving behind a video explaining that she is going to meet her dad.

Where have I seen her before? The young actress played Lola in Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie. On stage, she played the character of Young Nala in The Lion King.

Jason Flemyng – Tam

Who does he play? Tam is one of Lennie's friends on the estate.

Advertisement

Where have I seen him before? Elsewhere on Sky, you'll find Jason Flemyng as Sir George Yeardley in Jamestown. He has also starred as George Mayhew in SS-GB and played Mark Walsh in The Missing.