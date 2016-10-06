Robert Glenister as Bobby Day

Bobby is an experienced detective suffering from depression and increasingly acute anxiety attacks. He finds tentative solace with a witness to the playground murder.

Older brother of Phillip, Robert Glenister is perhaps best known for his role as con-man Ash “Three Socks” Morgan in the hit BBC series Hustle. He has also had a regular part in Law and Order: UK and made appearances in The Musketeers, Appropriate Adult and The Great Train Robbery. He has upcoming roles in Ben Affleck’s crime epic Live by Night and the BBC Cold War drama Closer to the Enemy, written by Steven Poliakoff.

Indira Varma as Nina Suresh

Nina is an empathetic and witty detective who finds herself dealing with the murder of GP Angela Benton in a playground at the same time as boyfriend woes threaten to damage her relationship with her colleagues.

Having made her film debut in 1996’s Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love, Indira Varma has gone on to star in some of TV’s most popular shows, featuring as the titular detective’s estranged wife in Luther and playing Niobe and Ellaria Sand in lavish HBO shows Rome and Game of Thrones respectively. She also featured in Torchwood, appeared in New Blood this year on the BBC, lent her voice to the video game Dragon Age: Inquisition and had a supporting role in Ridley Scott’s 2014 biblical epic Exodus: Gods and Kings.

Dino Fetscher as Alec Wayfield

The youngest of the detectives on the case, Wayfield is keen to prove himself useful – and finds a surprising personal connection to the case.

Fetscher made waves amongst the LGBT community for his role in Russell T. Davies' Banana for Channel 4, which helped him make an appearance at no.47 in Attitude Magazine’s Hot 100. This year he had a blink and you’ll miss it role in Hollywood blockbuster Now You See Me 2.

Neil Stuke as Michael Niles

The no-nonsense police chief who wants the case solved with maximum effort and minimum fuss; a man who is wary of the ramifications from the top brass and the press should complications arise regarding a murder case in a sleepy rural area.

The most interesting aspect of Neil Stuke’s filmography is his multiple appearances in legendary procedural The Bill between 1991 and 2007 in which he played no fewer than five separate characters. Elsewhere he has been a regular in Game On and Silk, appeared in last year’s Doctor Foster and has also had guest roles in Death in Paradise and The Interceptor amongst many others. He was also once a contestant on Celebrity Masterchef.