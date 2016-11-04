Meet the cast of ITV's The Level
From Philip Glenister to Karla Crome meet the women and men starring in ITV's gripping new crime drama
The past proves hard to escape and family ties are broken when DS Nancy Devlin (Karla Crome) finds herself at the centre of a murder investigation in ITV’s gripping crime thriller The Level.
When a clandestine meeting ends in murder, Nancy risks having her dark secret exposed. Nursing a bullet wound and desperate to cover her tracks, she's forced to tread a very dangerous line when she returns home to Brighton to head up the murder investigation. Joined by Philip Glenister, Downton's Rob James-Collier, Laura Haddock, EastEnders star Lindsey Coulson, Amanda Burton and Noel Clarke (Doctor Who), Crome leads a cast full of promising talent.
Here’s your who’s who guide…
Karla Crome
Who does she play?
DS Nancy Devlin, a good cop with a dark secret whose link to drug trafficker Frank Le Saux risks being exposed when she’s asked to investigate a murder.
Where do I recognise her from?
Karla Crome is most recognisable as tough-cookie-with-x-ray-vision Jess in later series of Misfits. She's also won rave reviews for BBC drama Murder and starred in Hit & Miss, Under the Dome, Prisoner's Wives and most recently as Layla in Sky1's You, Me and the Apocalypse.
Philip Glenister
Who does he play?
Frank Le Saux, shady owner of a haulage firm which acts as a front for a drug trafficking ring.
Where do I recognise him from?
Glenister’s career has spanned three decades and is packed full of recognisable projects. Take your pick from Life on Mars, Ashes to Ashes, Mad Dogs and Outcast... In his early years, the actor made appearances in Vanity Fair, Roger Roger, Clocking Off and Hornblower, going on to grace screens in State of Play, Cranford and Calendar Girls. More recently he's made appearances in David Walliams' BBC1 comedy Big School, From There to Here and C4 series For the Love of Cars.
Noel Clarke
Who does he play?
DS Gunner Martin, a moody detective who has suspicions about Nancy’s intentions in the investigation.
Where do I recognise him from?
Noel Clarke is a prolific writer-director of feature films, including Sam Peel trilogy Kidulthood, Adulthood and 2016's Brotherhood, and picked up the Bafta Rising Star Award in 2009. On TV, he’s appeared in Chasing Shadows, Auf Wiedersehen, Pet and, of course, as companion Mickey (boyfriend of Billie Piper's Rose Tyler) in Doctor Who between 2005-2010.
Laura Haddock
Who does she play?
Hayley Svreck, Frank’s daughter, who starts asking questions about her father’s business when she returns to Brighton.
Where do I recognise her from?
Mostly big summer blockbusters like The Inbetweeners Movie, Guardians of the Galaxy and Captain America: The First Avenger. Haddock also starred as Lucrezia Donati in Da Vinci’s Demons, as well as appearing in Ripper Street, The Musketeers and Luther.
Lindsey Coulson
Who does she play?
DCI Michelle Newman, head of the murder investigation who has her eagle-eyes trained on Nancy’s suspect decision-making.
Where do I recognise her from?
Lindsey Coulson is best known for playing Carol Jackson in EastEnders. Her other TV credits include Clocking Off, New Tricks, The Street, Murder Investigation Team and The Stepfather (alongside her The Level co-star Philip Glenister).
Amanda Burton
Who does she play?
Cherie Le Saux, Frank’s enigmatic wife who may know more about his shady business dealings than she lets on.
Where do I recognise her from?
Amanda Burton began her TV career playing Heather Huntingdon in Brookside and has since had long-running stints in both Silent Witness (playing Professor Sam Ryan) and Waterloo Road (as headteacher Karen Fisher).
Rob James-Collier
Who does he play?
Kevin O'Dowd, Nancy's co-worker and on-again-off-again love interest whose arrival in Brighton further complicates the investigation.
Where do I recognise him from?
Rob James-Collier is best known for playing devious butler Thomas Barrow in every series of Downton Abbey which came to an end last Christmas. He also had a two-year stint as Liam Connor in Coronation Street.