Hermione Norris

Plays: Roanna, 40-something-year-old who leaves her husband for a younger man names Simon and has his baby.

Where you've seen her before: Spooks, Cold Feet, Wire in the Blood

Katherine Parkinson

Plays: Kim, new mum, part-time teacher and blogger who left her girlfriend for the biological father of the baby, Neil.

Where you've seen her before: The IT crowd, Doc Martin, Humans, The Honourable Woman.

Jill Halfpenny

Plays: Diane, a mum who is struggling with her brood while husband Rick is in prison for robbing a bank.

Where you've seen her before: Humans, Babylon, Lightfields, Mount Pleasant, EastEnders, Coronation Street, Byker Grove.

Christine Bottomley

Plays: Vicky, a midwife who has had a baby by a doctor at the hospital she works at.

Where you've seen her before: Cucumber, Land Girls, The Secret Diaries of Miss Anne Lister, The Innocence Project, Heartbeat

Taj Atwal

Plays: Jasmin, a new mum happily married to Dev, who is now having twins - but there are medical complications with the pregnancy.

Where you've seen her before: Stella

Hannah Midgley

Plays: Rosie, a teenage mum who is having her second baby with Jude, Neil's teenage son.

Where you've seen her before: Emmerdale

Sacha Dhawan

Plays: Dev, Jasmin's lovely, slightly clueless partner.

Where you've seen him before: Not Safe For Work, Mr Selfridge, Last Tango in Halifax

Will Mellor

Plays: Rick, Diane's husband who is now in prison.

Where you've seen him before: Line of Duty, No Offence, Broadchurch, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps

Jonathan Kerrigan

Plays: Neil, Kim's new partner and the biological father of her baby.

Where you've seen him before: Heartbeat, The Five, Casualty

Luke Thompson

Plays: Simon, Roanna's young partner who has just become a father for the first time.

Where you've seen him before: The Suspicions of Mr Whicher