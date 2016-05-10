Kay Mellor's 2014 drama about a group of pregnant friends is back for a second series. Now their babies have been born, they're dealing with parenthood in its messy, confusing and surprising reality.

Here's who's who in the drama, which airs at 9pm on BBC1 on Tuesday 3rd May.

Hermione Norris

107292

Plays: Roanna, 40-something-year-old who leaves her husband for a younger man names Simon and has his baby.

Where you've seen her before: Spooks, Cold Feet, Wire in the Blood

Katherine Parkinson

107293

Plays: Kim, new mum, part-time teacher and blogger who left her girlfriend for the biological father of the baby, Neil.

Where you've seen her before: The IT crowd, Doc Martin, Humans, The Honourable Woman.

Jill Halfpenny

107294

Plays: Diane, a mum who is struggling with her brood while husband Rick is in prison for robbing a bank.

Where you've seen her before: Humans, Babylon, Lightfields, Mount Pleasant, EastEnders, Coronation Street, Byker Grove.

Christine Bottomley

107297

Plays: Vicky, a midwife who has had a baby by a doctor at the hospital she works at.

Where you've seen her before: Cucumber, Land Girls, The Secret Diaries of Miss Anne Lister, The Innocence Project, Heartbeat

Taj Atwal

107305

Plays: Jasmin, a new mum happily married to Dev, who is now having twins - but there are medical complications with the pregnancy.

Where you've seen her before: Stella

Hannah Midgley

107303

Plays: Rosie, a teenage mum who is having her second baby with Jude, Neil's teenage son.

Where you've seen her before: Emmerdale

Sacha Dhawan

107308

Plays: Dev, Jasmin's lovely, slightly clueless partner.

Where you've seen him before: Not Safe For Work, Mr Selfridge, Last Tango in Halifax

Will Mellor

107309

Plays: Rick, Diane's husband who is now in prison.

Where you've seen him before: Line of Duty, No Offence, Broadchurch, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps

Jonathan Kerrigan

107310

Plays: Neil, Kim's new partner and the biological father of her baby.

Where you've seen him before: Heartbeat, The Five, Casualty

Luke Thompson

107312

Plays: Simon, Roanna's young partner who has just become a father for the first time.

Where you've seen him before: The Suspicions of Mr Whicher

In The Club begins at 9pm on Tuesday 3rd May on BBC1

