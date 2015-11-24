Meet the cast of Capital
Who's who in the new three-part BBC1 thriller...
When the residents of a London street start receiving mysterious threats, there is an air of mystery and fear in the air. Who is doing this and why? New BBC1 drama Capital, which has been adapted from the novel by John Lanchester, boasts a large cast of characters who, without realising it, are all connected through these strange events.
So here are the key cast members, who they're playing and where you've seen them on TV before...
Toby Jones
Character? Roger Yount, a highly-paid investment banker, Roger is looking forward to his sizeable Christmas bonus. Despite the ever-increasing rise in value of his Pepys Road house, he thinks he’s not rich by the standards of the capital.
Where have you seen him before? On TV in Marvellous and Detectorists, on the silver screen in Tinker Tailer Solider Spy and The Hunger Games
Rachael Stirling
Character? Arabella Yount, Roger’s chic and witty wife Arabella leads an enviable life of nannies, brunches and endless re-decoration.
Where have you seen her before? Detectorists, Boy Meets Girl, The Bletchley Circle, Tipping the Velvet
Adeel Akhtar
Character? Ahmed Kamal, a good citizen and devoted family man, he’s disturbed by the ominous postcards that keep appearing on his doorstep. His concern for the safety of his loved ones extends beyond his wife and daughter to his two grownup but childish brothers Shahid and Usman.
Where have you seen him before? On TV in Trollied, Utopia, The Job Lot, River and in the film Four Lions
Zrinka Cvitesic
Character? Matya is vivacious and caring, she's a breath of fresh air in the Yount household. A ‘Christmas miracle’, Matya arrives at Roger and Arabella's house as nanny cover when Arabella decides to take a spontaneous break from her children.
Where have you seen her before? The Croatian actress is currently starring as Sara in London Spy
Gemma Jones
Character? Petunia, who started out life as a new bride on Pepys Road and intends to stay put in her cluttered, traditional home right until the very end.
Where have you seen her before? On TV in Unforgotten and Last Tango in Halifax, in films You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger, Bridget Jones
Bryan Dick
Character? DI Mill, the persistent detective charged with getting to the bottom of the 'We Want What You Have' postcards.
Where have you seen him before? Bleak House, Sold, Death in Paradise, Wolf Hall
Kobna Holdbrook-Smith
Character? Mashinko, A kind and considerate man but lonely in London. Mashinko meets traffic warden Quentina when singing beside her in church. He’s heartbroken and baffled when her circumstances change.
Where have you seen him before? Agatha Raisin and the Quiche of Death, The Last Panthers
Wunmi Mosaku
Character? Quentina, a traffic warden who patrols Pepys Road. The Zimbabwean fled her home country for the safety of London and is working illegally to support herself. She meets and falls in love with Mashinko and things seem to be going well, for a while.
Where have you seen her before? Vera, In The Flesh, Dancing on the Edge
Robert Emms
Character? Smitty is Mary’s son and Petunia’s attentive grandson. Although his apparent aimlessness is a cause for concern to his mother Mary and grandmother Petunia, he's savvier than he looks. As an artist he's fascinated by the postcards landing on the doorsteps at Pepys Road from a creative standpoint.
Where have you seen him before? Scott & Bailey, Atlantis, Waking the Dead
Lesley Sharp
Character? Mary, straightforward and a tad humourless, Mary feels misunderstood by her mother Petunia and son Smitty, and excluded by their own closeness.
Where have you seen her before? The Shadow Line, Clocking Off, Scott & Bailey, Starlings