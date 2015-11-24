Toby Jones

Character? Roger Yount, a highly-paid investment banker, Roger is looking forward to his sizeable Christmas bonus. Despite the ever-increasing rise in value of his Pepys Road house, he thinks he’s not rich by the standards of the capital.

Where have you seen him before? On TV in Marvellous and Detectorists, on the silver screen in Tinker Tailer Solider Spy and The Hunger Games

Rachael Stirling

Character? Arabella Yount, Roger’s chic and witty wife Arabella leads an enviable life of nannies, brunches and endless re-decoration.

Where have you seen her before? Detectorists, Boy Meets Girl, The Bletchley Circle, Tipping the Velvet

Adeel Akhtar

Character? Ahmed Kamal, a good citizen and devoted family man, he’s disturbed by the ominous postcards that keep appearing on his doorstep. His concern for the safety of his loved ones extends beyond his wife and daughter to his two grownup but childish brothers Shahid and Usman.

Where have you seen him before? On TV in Trollied, Utopia, The Job Lot, River and in the film Four Lions

Zrinka Cvitesic

Character? Matya is vivacious and caring, she's a breath of fresh air in the Yount household. A ‘Christmas miracle’, Matya arrives at Roger and Arabella's house as nanny cover when Arabella decides to take a spontaneous break from her children.

Where have you seen her before? The Croatian actress is currently starring as Sara in London Spy

Gemma Jones

Character? Petunia, who started out life as a new bride on Pepys Road and intends to stay put in her cluttered, traditional home right until the very end.

Where have you seen her before? On TV in Unforgotten and Last Tango in Halifax, in films You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger, Bridget Jones

Bryan Dick

Character? DI Mill, the persistent detective charged with getting to the bottom of the 'We Want What You Have' postcards.

Where have you seen him before? Bleak House, Sold, Death in Paradise, Wolf Hall

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith

Character? Mashinko, A kind and considerate man but lonely in London. Mashinko meets traffic warden Quentina when singing beside her in church. He’s heartbroken and baffled when her circumstances change.

Where have you seen him before? Agatha Raisin and the Quiche of Death, The Last Panthers

Wunmi Mosaku

Character? Quentina, a traffic warden who patrols Pepys Road. The Zimbabwean fled her home country for the safety of London and is working illegally to support herself. She meets and falls in love with Mashinko and things seem to be going well, for a while.

Where have you seen her before? Vera, In The Flesh, Dancing on the Edge

Robert Emms

Character? Smitty is Mary’s son and Petunia’s attentive grandson. Although his apparent aimlessness is a cause for concern to his mother Mary and grandmother Petunia, he's savvier than he looks. As an artist he's fascinated by the postcards landing on the doorsteps at Pepys Road from a creative standpoint.

Where have you seen him before? Scott & Bailey, Atlantis, Waking the Dead

Lesley Sharp

Character? Mary, straightforward and a tad humourless, Mary feels misunderstood by her mother Petunia and son Smitty, and excluded by their own closeness.

Where have you seen her before? The Shadow Line, Clocking Off, Scott & Bailey, Starlings

Capital begins at 9pm on 24th November on BBC1