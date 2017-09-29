Born to Kill follows the story of Sam, a seemingly model teenager and affectionate son, who is hiding some deep psychological issues. The arrival of new girl Chrissy acts as a trigger, and Sam’s suppressed murderous desires begin to emerge.

This may be Rowan’s first leading role, but it certainly isn’t the young actor’s first time on screen, having appeared in both Beowulf: Return to the Shieldlands and Silent Witness.

Jenny – Romola Garai

More like this

Single mother to Sam, Jenny hides a dark secret from her son which could hold the key to Sam’s twisted desires.

Romola has an extensive big-screen history, having had roles in films including Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, Atonement, One Day and, more recently, 2015’s hugely successful Suffragette. On TV, you may have seen her in espionage thriller The Hour, BBC mini-series Emma and gothic period drama The Crimson Petal and the White.

Chrissy – Lara Peake

When her father enters into a relationship with Sam's mother, new-girl Chrissy forms an instant bond with Sam. Chrissy is certainly as troubled as he is, but does she really share his violent desires?

Rising star Lara Peake, 18, has featured in movies including 2014’s Bypass and 2016's Spaceship, as well as in UK comedy Damned. Peake also stars in upcoming movie How to Talk to Girls at Parties, alongside big names such as Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman.

Bill – Daniel Mays

New to town with out-of-control daughter Chrissy in tow, Bill hits it off with geriatric nurse Jenny, whilst trying to reconnect with his elderly mother Margaret.

Advertisement

Mays has been nominated for a Bafta for his performance as troubled cop Danny Waldron in Line of Duty series 3. You may also have seen him on TV in Mrs Biggs, Guerrilla, Doctor Who and Life on Mars and on the big screen in Made in Dagenham and The Firm.