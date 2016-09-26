But now that the dust has settled in terms of Karen's introduction, what do we know about the actress who plays her? Meet Canadian star Karen David...

Here's where you may have seen her before

Karen is currently best known as – deep breath! – Princess Isabella Maria Lucia Elizabetta of Valencia in US musical fantasy series Galavant, but UK viewers may recognise her as Waterloo Road's Spanish teacher Cesca Montaya in the 2011/12 series of the BBC school drama.

Karen's also had a number of movie roles, including in the Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior, and is soon to be seen in Victoria Wood's comedy film Amar Akbar & Tony.

More like this

She's also a singer

Yep, David has more than one string to her bow and has managed a reasonably successful pop career alongside her acting. Her music has a kind of dance-meets-hip-hop-meets-Desi vibe and her 2003 debut single It's Me (You're Talking To) went down particularly well in Germany, Austria and Switzerland for some reason.

She's since released several EPs, an album – The Girl in the Pink Glasses– and the single Hypnotize, which you can sample below...

You can follow Karen on Twitter

She's simply @KarenDavid. And as you might expect, in recent days she's mostly been tweeting about Cold Feet...

Advertisement

Cold Feet continues on Mondays at 9pm on ITV