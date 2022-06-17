McDonald & Dodds chase down a suspect in season 3 first-look

In a teaser clip, which can be shared exclusively by RadioTimes.com , we watch as Lauren McDonald (Tala Gouveia) and her team chase down a knife-carrying assailant, who briefly manages to escape into the city.

Bath-based detectives McDonald and Dodds return to our screens for season 3 this Sunday – and judging by a first-look clip of the premiere, the duo have their work cut out.

"Who have we got out there," she asks when the suspect escapes the building, to which her colleague answers: "Dodds."

With Dodds (Jason Watkins) dropping and breaking walkie-talkie, it seems the team have no chance of catching their perp but when Dodds uses his city smarts to find a shortcut, he manages to trip up the suspect.

"How?" McDonald asks, to which Dodds says: "It's a small city, ma'am. Everything is connected."

In Sunday's episode, the detectives investigate the mysterious death of a young woman in a busy park, who was somehow killed whilst surrounded by witnesses.

Jack Riddiford returns to place DC Darren Craig, while Outnumbered's Claire Skinner joins the cast to play Chief Supt Ormond – who according to Tala Gouveia, tests the trust between McDonald and Dodds.

The premiere's guest stars include Jonathan Creek's Alan Davies, Dune's Sian Phillips, Coronation Street's Catherine Tyldesley and Waking the Dead's Holly Aird.

Season 3 consists of four episodes, with the runtime for each of them being two hours.

McDonald & Dodds returns to ITV on Sunday 19th June at 8pm. Check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV guide.

