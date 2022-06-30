In an exclusive clip for RadioTimes.com , Claire Skinner's Chief Superintendent Ormond is seen briefing Tala Gouveia's McDonald on the case, noting irregularities in how the death was reported.

McDonald & Dodds are back on another case this Sunday, investigating the death of a social media influencer that occurred while she was getting cosmetic surgery.

When McDonald checks the report from toxicology, she finds that the victim, 26-year-old Rose Boleyn, had potassium chloride in her bloodstream, hinting towards criminal negligence - or foul play.

You can watch the exclusive clip from Sunday's brand-new episode of McDonald & Dodds here.

The official synopsis for Sunday's new episode, which will air on ITV and is titled The War of Rose, states: "When lifestyle influencer Rose Boleyn checks into Bath’s exclusive Ford & Flynn clinic for a nose job, the worst she is expecting is some backlash from her followers.

"But when the routine procedure goes horribly wrong and Rose dies on the operating table, the clinic’s bickering, soon to be divorced owners Al and Mariel are thrust into the spotlight. In a case of social media vs reality, McDonald and Dodds must separate the fact from the fiction. Was Rose’s life really as glamorous as it looked? Or was it all an illusion?"

The episode features guest stars including Sarah Parish and Rhashan Stone, while the victim is played by Rosie Day. Previous outings this season have had similarly starry casts, with guest appearances so far from Alan Davies, Sîan Phillips, Paul McGann and Louise Jameson, amongst others.

The season has also seen Claire Skinner and Danyal Ismail join the core cast, which also includes Tala Gouveia, Jason Watkins and Lily Sacofsky. Cases have so far included the death of a young Formula 1 driver and the mysterious death of a young woman in a busy park.

McDonald & Dodds continues on ITV on Sunday 3rd July at 8pm. Check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV guide.

