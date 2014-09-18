Speaking to The Playlist, Jacobs said the sequel, which will be out here in August 2015, would be “very different.”

“It’s road trip movie and, put it this way, it’s different enough that once you see it you’ll understand why we made a sequel. No one will be accusing us of making the same movie twice.”

Advertisement

Co-writer, producer and Magic Mike himself, Channing Tatum, will be back along with Matt Bomer and Joe Manganiello. Jacobs also said there would be new cast members but wouldn't say who. We're hoping there'll be someone good enough to ease the pain of McConaughey's absence.