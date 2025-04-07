"This is different, this portrays a man who is hated within the deaf community. That’s why I wanted to know more about him, and that’s why I wanted to get involved."

The series follows Daniel as he attempts to make amends and look for the truth after being released from prison. The only problem is that he's been completely ostracised from the deaf community and no longer has anyone around him.

Reunion is a bilingual production in both British Sign Language (BSL) and spoken English, showcasing "a range of Sign Language, from BSL to SSE", according to Gurney himself.

But who is the actor and where may you have seen him previously? Read on to find out more.

Who is Matthew Gurney? Meet the star of BBC's Reunion

Matthew Gurney is a deaf actor and writer, who has worked for several years in the industry.

Born in Oxford, Gurney has starred in various productions but has also directed and starred in numerous stage shows.

He won the Best Actor award at Deaffest 2017 for his role in Small World (Deaf Sitcom), also devising and performing in Extraordinary Wall [of Silence].

Gurney also provides BSL consultancy and workshop facilitation on several Ad Infinitum shows, according to their site.

How old is Matthew Gurney?

Born in 1975, Gurney is 50 years old.

Matthew Gurney as Daniel and Lara Peake as Carly in Reunion. BBC

What movies and series has Matthew Gurney been in?

In terms of TV, Gurney has starred in Deaf Morning Club, Switch and Small World.

On the film front, Gurney has appeared in shorts like The Doll, Coming Home and Deaf Beat.

Is Matthew Gurney on Instagram?

Gurney doesn't have an Instagram.

Is Matthew Gurney on X?

Gurney doesn't have an X account.

Reunion will debut on BBC iPlayer and BBC One on Monday 7th April 2025.

