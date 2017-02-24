The category 5 storm’s final death toll reached 1,836, with the lack of preparation and ineffective recovery effort becoming a long-running criticism of President George W Bush’s administration and leading Brown to resign from his position. The greatest damage took place in the state of Louisiana, with New Orleans hit particularly hard.

Broderick, best known for roles in films like Ferris Bueller's Day Off and his stage work, will be joining the already-announced Annette Bening (who will play Lousiana Governer Kathleen Bianco), and other cast member yet to be announced.

However, it’s expected that some of the cast from American Crime Story’s first run will be back t play new real-life figures.

Katrina: American Crime Story will air in 2018