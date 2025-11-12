The Death of Bunny Munro author Nick Cave has addressed one major change to the novel in Sky's adaptation – and it relates to the desirability of star Matt Smith.

The six-part miniseries follows door-to-door salesman Bunny Munro (Smith) as he takes his young son, Bunny Jr (Rafael Mathé), on a road trip across the south coast of England.

Sparked by a devastating tragedy, their hasty trip is the most time they've spent together in a good long while, and sees the younger Bunny facing whether to follow in his father's footsteps or take his own path in life.

Based on the novel by superstar musician Cave, the series examines Bunny Sr's destructive traits, which include not only his dangerous parenting style, but also apparent addictions to sex, drugs and alcohol.

Speaking at a screening for attendees of London Literature Festival, Cave said that Bunny's reckless behaviours strike a different note with Smith in the role, due to the actor being more alluring than his character was envisioned.

"It's changed a lot," began Cave. "I mean, in the book, Bunny is just this kind of disgusting guy. He's not attractive, he's not even good at sex. He's a sort of failure that keeps just trying to screw everything he can, and is largely unsuccessful.

"And so, in a way, it wasn't as problematic, you could say, as with Matt playing him, because Matt's like a sexy guy. He's a sort of living fire emoji."

Cave continued: "The story, in a way, becomes more transgressive in this version that you're seeing now because the women like him. And even though it's obviously clear to everybody what he's up to, women nevertheless are attracted to the pull of his charm."

The Bad Seeds frontman wasn't at all disgruntled by the change, however, concluding that it "adds another layer of uneasiness to the whole thing" and enthusiastically praised the work of all involved.

Cave contributed to The Death of Bunny Munro's soundtrack, for which he reunited with frequent collaborator and fellow Bad Seeds band member Warren Ellis.

The Death of Bunny Munro premieres on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Thursday 20th November 2025.

