Brighton, 2003: the seaside town’s West Pier is burning down. As is — unbeknown to him — the life of a rackety, lotions ’n’ potions door-to-door salesman whose addiction to booze is matched only by his addiction to sex. So begins both musician Nick Cave’s riotous 2009 novel The Death of Bunny Munro and Sky’s new six-part adaptation. Matt Smith plays Bunny, a bad dad and even worse husband who, after a cataclysmic family tragedy, embarks on a chaotic road trip with his nine-year-old son, Bunny Junior. RT caught up with the in-demand Smith on his penultimate day shooting series three of fantasy drama House of the Dragon, and shortly before he headed off to film a new Star Wars movie with Ryan Gosling. A long way from Brighton Pier…

So, Matt, were you a Nick Cave fan before joining this series?

Yeah, of course, man, huge Nick Cave fan. It was one of those messages to your inbox: “Oh, there’s a script come in… Oh, it’s Nick Cave! F**k! OK, cool.” Throughout his musical career, I’ve always been a fan, through each iteration of it. I watched [Cave-scripted 2005 Outback western] The Proposition, and the documentaries that Andrew Dominik made about him [One More Time with Feeling and This Much I Know to be True]. Through most of his artistic exploits and endeavours, I’ve always, like most people, had an eye on Nick. He’s just so interesting.

You, of course, play the titular role — but who is Bunny Munro?

I honestly think that’s for other people to decide. I like him. He’s deeply flawed. He’s addicted to about a million things. But if he’d made some different choices, and he just got through, he might have turned out to be a good dad in the end.

The book has controversial elements — what made you want to sign on?

It’s a very brave book. Because it’s right on the edge. It’s in your face. It’s, like, “Boom, have that.” We’ve got so much that just toes the line. Aren’t we all just trying to do something that feels original, for God’s sake? Cave is a totally original artist, and I hope this feels like an original piece of television.

Normally, we hear about actors getting in shape for a role — as you’ve done for House of the Dragon — but Bunny doesn’t look after himself. Did you have to get out of shape to play him?

Kind of, yeah. I certainly didn’t have to get in shape! Which was nice. But then, that’s all got to go on screen, so watching it’s a bit like: urgh! But the truth is, this guy’s not going to be in a good way. That’s not the way he lives his life. He lives his life day to day. He doesn’t eat the right things, he doesn’t do the right things. He does what he wants. In many ways, it was very liberating.

Without giving away too much, an early scene involves Lindsay Duncan, who plays Bunny’s mother-in-law, tearing into him at a funeral. How was it shooting that?

Lindsay’s amazing. I did one of my first jobs with her, a play called That Face by Polly Stenham [in 2007]. She was a huge influence on me early on in my career – and in my life, I have to say. She helped form my attitude towards the profession. She gave me a couple of pieces of advice that I’ll never, ever forget, on life – and on love. She bought me a wonderful book of poetry that I’ve passed on to about a million people. I love her.

Rafael Mathé plays Bunny Junior. How did you find such a talented nine-year-old who’d never acted previously?

I’d just give props to Shaheen Baig, the casting director, who does stellar work. Casting directors’ work is getting more and more lauded, as it should do. Without a well-cast piece of drama, you’re nowhere. I mean that for every part, even the smaller parts, the guys in the pub, all that stuff. This was just cast really well and really authentically.

Matt Smith as King Consort Daemon Targaryen holding his sword in its hilt in a ruined courtyard in House of the Dragon. HBO HBO

Did you shoot this between seasons of House of the Dragon?

Yes. I came out of [series two of] Dragon and went on to this. Then I finished this, and three days later went to New York and did [Darren Aronofsky thriller] Caught Stealing, where I play a punk.

A busy man! Why are you up for such an intense schedule, and such intense roles?

People often go, “Well, why would you do this? Bunny Munro is out there and edgy.” And I’m like, “That’s the point.” That’s why I did it. It’s a great part. It’s a good story. And, if you look at it, it’s actually about something far bigger and far more moving, if you really invest in it. It’s about father and son. Those stories have always interested me.

In your time off, you’re a big music fan. Did you manage to see Oasis on their comeback tour?

Loads! I saw them six times. I love Oasis. I feel like [those concerts] did something. There was a sort of collective consciousness in those gigs. There was something simple and brilliant happening between artist and audience. It felt euphoric, and it totally marked out my summer.

By contrast, Bunny’s music tastes in the show skew towards pop — he loves Avril Lavigne and Kylie Minogue. Are you down with that?

Bunny’s kind of like that – he’s a bit naff. But I love a bit of Kylie!

The Death of Bunny Munro will be available to watch on Thursday 20th November 2025 on Sky and NOW.

