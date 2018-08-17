During an appearance on James Corden's US chat show, Smith discussed his recent Emmy nomination, and said that he has been in touch with Menzies, who is currently shooting the upcoming season of the show alongside fellow newcomers Helena Bonham Carter (Princess Margaret) and Line of Duty star Jason Watkins (Prime Minister Harold Macmillan. The two actors have previously shared a stage in a production of The History Boys in 2005.

"'Don't do it,'" he joked, when Corden asked him what advice he had given Menzies. "I told him a good book to read by Philip Eade, called Young Prince Phillip, which is very good. And, no, you know what it's like, you can't really offer up too much. But, I just said, 'god make sure they pay you enough - and make sure it's even.'" Check out the exchange below.

Earlier this year, Smith found himself at the centre of a pay-gap controversy after it was revealed that he had been paid significantly more than his co-star Claire Foy.

The Crown’s executive producer Suzanne Mackie previously acknowledged that Smith’s experience on Doctor Who had influenced the decision on pay, but then promised, “Going forward, no one gets paid more than the Queen.”

The Crown series 3 is expected to debut on Netflix in 2019