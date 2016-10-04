Marvel's Iron Fist gets air date and intense first-look photo
The picture features Game of Thrones actor Finn Jones getting physical
Netflix has revealed the launch date for Marvel's Iron Fist.
The latest comic book-based series will launch on 17th March 2017 with 13 one-hour episodes making it the fourth adventure show in the Defenders series on Netflix, following Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage.
In Iron Fist, Finn Jones plays billionaire Danny Rand, who gained superpowers as a child after suffering tragedy. He returns to New York after going missing for years, trying to reconnect with his past and his family legacy. He fights against crime in the city with his kung-fu mastery and ability to summon the power of the fiery Iron Fist.
The photo of Jones showing off his fist-fighting skills was posted with the words “Open heart. Closed fist,” on Twitter.
Open heart. Closed fist. #IronFist pic.twitter.com/saG9dWFrYx
— Iron Fist (@MarvelIronFist) 4 October 2016
After bingeing on Luke Cage over the weekend, we're excited to see what this next Marvel series has in store.