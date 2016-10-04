In Iron Fist, Finn Jones plays billionaire Danny Rand, who gained superpowers as a child after suffering tragedy. He returns to New York after going missing for years, trying to reconnect with his past and his family legacy. He fights against crime in the city with his kung-fu mastery and ability to summon the power of the fiery Iron Fist.

The photo of Jones showing off his fist-fighting skills was posted with the words “Open heart. Closed fist,” on Twitter.

After bingeing on Luke Cage over the weekend, we're excited to see what this next Marvel series has in store.