The real question isn't what Watson's doing, or what the snap might reveal about his fate in series four. Oh no. It's got to be: "Is he wearing a wig too?"

After all, Cumberbatch wore a wig for the modern scenes in Christmas special The Abominable Bride, and fans have been ever so worried about his flowing locks ever since.

They even had a massive debate about it when Gatiss shared the image of the main man in action the other day.

At first glance, Freeman's hair certainly seems real to us. Perhaps he's opted for a facial wig instead...

Cumberbatch and Freeman will be joined today by two other key Sherlock stars, Amanda Abbington and Louise Brealey.

Presumably Gatiss is already planning his next 221B 'Back' shot as we type.

Sherlock is expected to return to BBC1 in January 2017