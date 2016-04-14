Martin Freeman is officially back on the Sherlock set
Mark Gatiss shares another 'behind' the scenes shot of the Sherlock star on Twitter
Both Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman are back on the set of Sherlock and #Setlock is in full swing thanks to Mark Gatiss.
The Sherlock co-creator and star has been 'backing' his two leads on Twitter, sharing behind the scenes/head snaps from the set of series four.
The real question isn't what Watson's doing, or what the snap might reveal about his fate in series four. Oh no. It's got to be: "Is he wearing a wig too?"
After all, Cumberbatch wore a wig for the modern scenes in Christmas special The Abominable Bride, and fans have been ever so worried about his flowing locks ever since.
They even had a massive debate about it when Gatiss shared the image of the main man in action the other day.
More like this
At first glance, Freeman's hair certainly seems real to us. Perhaps he's opted for a facial wig instead...
Cumberbatch and Freeman will be joined today by two other key Sherlock stars, Amanda Abbington and Louise Brealey.
Presumably Gatiss is already planning his next 221B 'Back' shot as we type.
Sherlock is expected to return to BBC1 in January 2017