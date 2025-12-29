This article first appeared in Radio Times magazine.

How nerve-wracking is it stepping into Richard Armitage’s shoes as the male lead of Red Eye?

They are big shoes to fill because he’s a big fella, and he’s a bona fide movie star – I loved The Hobbit movies. Plus, the first series was a massive success. But it’s my job to try and take it to the next level, to make it bigger and bolder.

You do a bit of running about in Line of Duty but in Red Eye, you’re practically a proper action hero.

Harrison Ford said in an interview to do as many of your own stunts as you can because when you see the jeopardy of the stunt on the actor’s face, you can relate to it. That’s why Tom Cruise is the best in the business — he does his own stunts. On Red Eye, they let you do as much as you can, which is great.

Did you start working out in preparation?

Yes, but I did anyway. I enjoy working out, but I’m very fond of a pint and a pizza, so I need to exercise a lot because my diet isn’t the best.

How much discipline does that take?

It helped that the director Kieron Hawkes is one of my best friends. He got me into Krav Maga, the Israeli martial art, so I train several times a week. While filming, Kieron and I lived in an apartment block with a gym, so we’d train at night.

How was working with Jing [Lusi, who plays Detective Hana Li]?

Jing is a great number one [on the call sheet]. She really cared about her show, was protective of it and wanted the best for it. I’ve been in that position and sometimes you can take too much on, so I kept saying, "Just remember, this is fun".

Is it fun?

We’re grown-ups playing cops and robbers. Peter A Dowling, the writer, grew up on films like Die Hard, Speed and The Fugitive, which don’t make sense but are a lot of fun. As this show goes on, it gets more unbelievable — but it’s escapism. That’s what people want sometimes.

How do you feel about Line of Duty returning?

We always knew we’d work together again, but Jed Mercurio was adamant that he wouldn’t come back if he didn’t have a story to tell.

So, when are you back?

Next year, and I’m looking forward to getting back with the team. They are some of my best friends. So I can’t wait to get back over to Belfast and have Vicky McClure running our lives.

Can you say anything about the story?

I think it’s going to be quite explosive.

Red Eye season 2 premieres on ITV1 and ITVX on New Year's Day 2026.

