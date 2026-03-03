The Marlow Murder Club season 3 is coming to U&Drama this month, with a first-look trailer showing the gang back in action alongside a cavalcade of guest stars.

Ad

The series follows a trio of amateur investigators – retired archaeologist Judith Potts (Samantha Bond), dog walker Suzie Harris (Doctor Who's Jo Martin), and vicar’s wife Becks Starling (Cara Horgan) – who become invaluable assets to now-Detective Inspector Tanika Malik (Natalie Dew).

Based on the novels by Death in Paradise creator Robert Thorogood, The Marlow Murder Club has become a standout title in the 'cosy crime' craze currently gripping British telly, with the next episodes shaping up to be another bunch of crowd-pleasers.

The synopsis, courtesy of UKTV, teases: "From the sudden death of the town's beloved mayor – the nicest man in Marlow – to a celebrity chef found dead at the launch of his cookbook with half the town in attendance, the team will be working under the watchful eye of the Marlow community.

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes to load content on this page.

"They'll also be called to action at a university reunion in an eerie manor house where, in a surprising twist, Becks finds herself amongst the suspects. Could this case threaten our amateur sleuths' roles as civilian advisors?"

If you're suitably intrigued, check out The Marlow Murder Club season 3 trailer right here:

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by YouTube. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as YouTube may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow YouTube and its required purposes. Accept and continue

Previous images have shown off guest stars Peter Davison (Doctor Who) and Jacqueline Boatswain (After the Flood), with Nigel Harman (Eastenders), Sarah Alexander (Art Detectives), Tony Gardner (Last Tango in Halifax) and Jason Merrells (Waterloo Road) to join them in the first two-parter.

Later episodes boast appearances from Harry Enfield (The Windsors), Cherie Lunghi (Strike), Adrian Lukis (SAS Rogue Heroes) and Alastair Mackenzie (Andor).

Peter Davison stars in The Marlow Murder Club. UKTV / Robbie Gray

Meanwhile, the returning regulars include Hugh Quarshie (Professor Darius Gifford), Phill Langhorne (DC Brendan Perry), Holli Dempsey (DC Alice Hackett) and Tijan Sarr (DC Jason Kennedy).

In our The Marlow Murder Club season 2 review, Radio Times writer James Hibbs said: "There's no doubt that the show has effectively transitioned from a one-off novel adaptation into a continuing, episodic formula, and thus set itself up for the future".

He also claimed it was taking "cosy crime to new heights of cosiness," which is a description that co-star Samantha Bond would likely push back against.

In an interview with Yahoo UK last year, she explained: "I really hate the expression cosy crime, I suppose I need to get past that... The plots are intricate, complex, intriguing, and they really make you think.

"I suppose the word 'cosy' comes about because you don't see the violence, that's the only thing that's cosy about them... I'm of an age now where I don't want to see violence on my television."

The Marlow Murder Club is coming to U&Drama on Wednesday 18th March 2026.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Ad