❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
The Marlow Murder Club season 3 first-look trailer sees beloved Doctor Who star return amid flurry of guest stars
Three more cases are opening up – including one that tears at the very fabric of the close-knit club.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Tuesday, 3 March 2026 at 11:00 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad