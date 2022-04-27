Colombian Netflix series The Marked Heart (Pálpito) has created a huge buzz, with many having already binged through the entire 14-episode season.

The Spanish language series focuses on the dangerous world of organ trafficking, as wealthy strategist Zacarías has a woman named Valeria murdered by a gang, so his wife Camila can have her heart in lifesaving surgery. Valeria's husband Simon goes looking for revenge, but ends up falling in love with Camila.

The ending capped off a lot of story beats from the first season but certainly left things open for more, and fans are already excited to see what might come next.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Marked Heart season 2.

Has The Marked Heart been renewed for season 2?

Netflix hasn't renewed The Marked Heart for a second season just yet but it seems likely that it will. The series has been a worldwide hit, landing in the top 10 lists of a number of different territories (including the UK).

We'll keep this page updated as news lands, hopefully it shouldn't be too long until Netflix gives the show the green-light for another season.

When will The Marked Heart season 2 be released?

The Marked Heart Netflix

As the show hasn't been renewed yet it's not clear exactly when a second season would drop.

However, if Netflix green-light a return to the series soon we could expect it to turn around for early-mid 2023, matching up with season 1's schedule.

Which cast will appear in The Marked Heart season 2?

While an official cast list has yet to be revealed, we can expect that most of the main cast from the first season will return. Although Camila faked her death we still expect she will be back for season 2.

Similarly, Sarmiento and Mariachi may be behind bars for now, but we can't be certain it will stay that way. Here's the list of cast members we can expect back:

Michel Brown as Simón

Ana Lucía Domínguez as Camila

Sebastian Martínez as Zacarías

Moisés Arizmendi as Mariachi

Valeria Emiliani as Samantha

Julián Cerati as Tomás

Juan Fernando Sánchez as Sarmiento

Mauricio Cujar as Braulio Cárdenas

Jacqueline Arenal as Greta Volcán

Is there a trailer for The Marked Heart season 2?

Unfortunately there isn't a trailer yet, but you can rewatch the season 1 trailer here to get you in the mood for more.

We'll keep this page updated as and when a trailer drops.

The Marked Heart season 1 is available now on Netflix.