The Colombian series tells the story of Simón, a man whose wife is murdered to remove her heart and transplant it to Camila, the wife of a wealthy man.

New Spanish language thriller The Marked Heart premiered on Netflix worldwide recently, and it's already making quite the stir.

Simón plunges into the dangerous world of organ trafficking in search of revenge, only to fall in love with Camila, with neither realising the truth of their connection.

Starring Michel Brown and Ana Lucía Domínguez, read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Marked Heart.

Michel Brown plays Simón

Michel Brown in The Marked Heart Netflix

Who is Simón? Simón is a man who goes on a quest for revenge after his wife is murdered so her heart could be given to the wife of a wealthy man.

Where have I seen Michel Brown before? Brown is an Argentine actor known for appearing in series such as La querida del Centauro and Amar a muerte.

Ana Lucía Domínguez plays Camila

Ana Lucía Domínguez in The Marked Heart Netflix

Who is Camila? Camila is the wife of Zacarías who suffers from cardiomyopathy. She undergoes a successful heart transplant, but starts having nightmares of its former owners memories.

Where have I seen Ana Lucía Domínguez before? Domínguez is a Colombian actress known for her roles in soap opera La Traicionera and telenovela Señora Acero.

Sebastián Martínez plays Zacarías

Sebastián Martínez in The Marked Heart Netflix

Who is Zacarías? Zacarías is the husband of Camila who, in order to save her, hires organ traffickers to find a suitable replacement heart. He is a strategist who advises politicians.

Where have I seen Sebastián Martínez before? Martínez is a Colombian actor known for his roles in series such as La Pola and La bella y las bestias.

Margarita Muñoz plays Valeria

Margarita Muñoz in The Marked Heart Netflix

Who is Valeria? Valeria is Simón's wife, who is murdered for her heart as she is a suitable match for Camila.

Where have I seen Margarita Muñoz before? Muñoz is a Colombian actress known for her roles in the series Nada personal and Dueños del paraíso.

Moisés Arizmendi plays Mariachi

Moisés Arizmendi in The Marked Heart Netflix

Who is Mariachi? Mariachi is the leader of the group of organ traffickers that Zacarías hires. He works for Sarmiento.

Where have I seen Moisés Arizmendi before? Arizmendi is a Mexican actor known for appearing in both film and TV, including the Netflix series El Chapo.

Valeria Emiliani plays Samantha

Valeria Emiliani in The Marked Heart Netflix

Who is Samantha? Samantha is Simón's daughter who falls for the dangerous Tomàs.

Where have I seen Valeria Emiliani before? Emiliani is a Colombian actress who has appeared in series such as Always a Witch on Netflix and Emma Reyes La Huella de la Infancia.

Julián Cerati plays Tomás

Julián Cerati in The Marked Heart Netflix

Who is Tomás? Tomás is a dangerous boy, wrapped up in the worlds of cocaine and crime lords, who Samantha falls for.

Where have I seen Julián Cerati before? Cerati is an Argentine actor known for appearing in the film Misfit and series such as The Unremarkable Juanquini.

Juan Fernando Sánchez plays Sarmiento

Juan Fernando Sánchez (left) in The Marked Heart Netflix

Who is Sarmiento? Sarmiento is the powerful boss of Mariachi, who oversees the gang of organ traffickers. He has links in politics meaning he is able to keep his group's activities under the radar.

Where have I seen Juan Fernando Sánchez before? Sánchez is a Colombian actor known for appearing in series such as Bolívar: Una lucha admirable and Nurses.

Mauricio Cujar plays Braulio Cárdenas

Mauricio Cujar in The Marked Heart. Netflix

Who is Braulio Cárdenas? Cárdenas is a politician vying to become President, who is being advised by Zacarías.

Where have I seen Mauricio Cujar before? Cujar is a Colombian actor, who is perhaps most famous in the UK for playing Don Berna in Narcos.

Jacqueline Arenal plays Greta Volcán

Jacqueline Arenal (right) in The Marked Heart Netflix

Who is Greta Volcán? Greta is Camila's mother who ends up getting roped into Cárdenas' political games.

Where have I seen Jacqueline Arenal before? Arenal is a Cuban actress who has had roles in series such as Las Santísimas and Primera Dama.