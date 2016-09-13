“There are things that come to fruition in this series which we’ve been planning for years,” the actor and writer (who also plays Mycroft Holmes in the series) told the audience at a Victoria & Albert Museum members’ talk last night.

“But people also find things that aren’t there. Which is my favourite. And then miss the blindingly obvious things that are there. People read an awful lot into it.”

Gatiss went on to discuss one of the more bizarre theories he’d seen over the years, which he said exemplified the kind of frenzied speculation he saw from many fans.

“I did read someone’s theory about Moriarty’s suicide, which was all based on Grimm’s fairy tales,” Gatiss recalled.

“And it would have required a dossier – like a really annotated episode guide. That’s obviously not going to happen, because this has to be something for the casual viewer, who’s not going to say ‘Oh I see…’”

He concluded: “Sometimes I’m made aware of these things and I think the level of invention is amazing, but it’s amazing that you think it’s going to turn out to be that – because it really isn’t.”

