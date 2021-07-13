James Corden, Sally Hawkins and Colin Morgan to star in new Amazon series Mammals

Amazon Prime Video has just announced a brand new series as part of its UK original content slate – and there’s a star-studded cast on board.

Though not much is known about the upcoming comedy drama, titled Mammals, we now know it’ll feature the likes of James Corden, Sally Hawkins and Colin Morgan.

Melia Kreiling (Guardians of the Galaxy), Henry Lloyd-Hughes (The Irregulars) and Samuel Anderson (Doctor Who) are also set to feature.

Plot details for the upcoming six-parter are being kept tightly under wraps, though writer Jez Butterworth did give some hints in a statement. “A good marriage is the most magical thing,” he said. “In a world of eight billion, you’ve found the one who gets you, ignites your body and soul. Who allows you to grow and flourish. Who gives you the spark, the confidence to become you.

“You’re also never going to have sex with anyone else, ever, and then you’re going to die, and be dead forever.”

It’s not a lot, but we are getting some Cold Feet vibes.

Butterworth, whose credits include Fair Game, Spectre and Britannia, added: “I am jubilant to be working with Sally again, and Colin Morgan too. Alongside the astonishingly talented Melia Kreiling, they make a team of world class story-tellers.”

The series will be directer by Stephanie Laing (Made for Love, Physical), who also produces alongside Georgina Lowe (Mr. Turner, Sanditon). Jez Butterworth, James Corden and James Richardson executive produced.

Mammals is set to begin filming this month, though it’s unclear at this stage when it might land on Amazon Prime Video.

