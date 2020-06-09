The hour-long BBC Three film follows Billy, a beloved former contestant on a "fictional constructed-reality show," focussing on his life one year on, but with flashbacks to his interview process to get onto the show.

“When Billy succeeds in impressing the producers of a fictional constructed-reality show, he believes his life is set to change forever,” reads the official series synopsis.

“A year after the show has aired, while some of Billy’s co-stars’ careers are thriving, Billy struggles to balance the afterglow of fame, social media, and tabloid kiss & tells, and the resulting assumptions people have made about his character – forcing deep vulnerabilities to the surface.

“Can Billy escape the reputation that now precedes him?”

Read on for everything you need to know about Make Me Famous, created by Reggie Yates.

When is Make Me Famous on TV?

BBC Three’s Make Me Famous is available on BBC iPlayer from Wednesday 17th June.

It will also be shown on BBC One at 9pm on Thursday 25th June.

Who stars in Make Me Famous?

Tom Brittney - best recognised as the motor-cycling vicar on ITV's Grantchester - plays Billy, a former contestant on reality TV show "Love or Lust".

Alongside Brittney there's a star-studded cast, which includes the likes of Amanda Abbington (Sherlock, Mr Selfridge), who plays Billy's mother, and Emma Rigby (Hollyoaks), who plays Billy's former love interest on the show.

The rest of the cast also includes: Aiysha Hart (Line Of Duty, Atlantis), Nina Sosanya (Killing Eve, W1A), Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge (Enterprice) and Tilly Keeper (EastEnders).

Is there a trailer for Make Me Famous?

Not yet, but we'll keep this page updated.

Make Me Famous will air on BBC Three, BBC One, and BBC iPlayer. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.