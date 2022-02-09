Magpie Murders teaser sees Lesley Manville play hardball

The teaser shows Lesley Manville's character – a literary editor named Susan Ryeland – playing hardball with German publisher Klaus Eckerman (James Flynn) over the rights to a new manuscript by best-selling mystery writer Alan Conway (Conleth Hill).

BritBox's latest original drama The Magpie Murders lands on the streamer tomorrow – and RadioTimes.com can now exclusively reveal a new first-look clip from the show.

It opens as she hurriedly puts on her shoes on an escalator before meeting Klaus, who asks her if she's considered his offer.

She responds that it's not enough, and when he claims that he doesn't agree, she retorts: "Well, you wouldn't, would you?"

"Come on, Susan, we're old friends, we don't need to haggle," says Klaus, to which she replies: "Oh, I thought that's what I was here for."

He then laughs before she adds: "18 million copies sold worldwide, two and a half million in this territory, 35 languages and a TV series on the way."

After a brief discussion about another publishing house, Klaus says: "We can go to €75,000" – but this offer doesn't appear to sway Susan.

"No, we won't go below 100," she says, and when Klaus says that the figure is too high, she points out that "he has a new book".

This book is revealed to be the titular Magpie Murders, and when Klaus asks Susan if she's read it, she answers: "He hasn't delivered it yet, but it will be number one like the last one and the one before."

Towards the end of the clip, Klaus says that he can give her an answer this evening and asks: "How about a drink at your hotel?"

This prompts Susan to point out: "You're not the only interested party Klaus..." to which he replies: "Hmm. Nice doing business." You can watch the clip in full below.

Based on Anthony Horowitz’s bestselling novel of the same name, the show is billed as "a crime drama with a unique twist" and "a murder mystery within a murder mystery".

The series spans two time periods (1950s and contemporary Britain) with the cast – including Manville, Daniel Mays, Tim McMullan, Pippa Haywood and Michael Maloney – portraying multiple characters in different literary dimensions.

It follows events after writer Alan Conway hands over his last manuscript with the final chapter nowhere to be found – only for him to later show up murdered. Susan then sets out on a quest to find the missing chapter, and to figure out whodunnit.

Magpie Murders will premiere on BritBox on Thursday 10th February 2022. Looking for something else to watch in the meantime? Check out our Drama coverage or plan your viewing with our TV Guide.