The eight-part series, scheduled to launch soon on the streaming service, is set to explore the then three-year-old’s disappearance from Praia da Luz, Portugal, in May 2007. Madeleine vanished from the McCann’s holiday apartment while her parents dined nearby.

The documentary will reportedly feature interviews with key investigators from the case, alongside other figures.

Gerry and Kate McCann have now said in a statement that the upcoming film, which they have not participated in, could have the potential to hinder the currently active police investigation into Madeleine’s disappearance.

The statement reads, “We are aware that Netflix are planning to screen a documentary in March 2019 about Madeleine's disappearance.

"The production company told us that they were making the documentary and asked us to participate.

"We did not see - and still do not see - how this programme will help the search for Madeleine and, particularly given there is an active police investigation, it could potentially hinder it."

They added, “Consequently, our views and preferences are not reflected in the programme. We will not be making any further statements or giving interviews regarding this programme.”

The McCann family, from Rothley, Leicestershire, have vowed they will never give up searching for their daughter.

In November last year, an extra £150,000 was put into the Scotland Yard investigation searching for Madeleine, after the Portuguese operation stalled.

A total of £11.75m has been spent on Operation Grange to date. The new funding was for a period which ends on 31st March.