The eight-part series, which was delayed after its expected release last year, is set to explore in depth what happened during the course of “the world’s most famous missing child case.”

Featuring interviews from detectives both British and Portuguese, associates of the McCanns and former suspect Robert Murat, the documentary promises to “delve deeper for the truth” and “explore every theory” about the case that has captivated the world since 2007.

The programme is also set to examine the theory that McCann, who was three years old when she went missing, is still alive having been kidnapped by child traffickers.

Private investigator Julian Peribanez said, “That's the main supplier of these gangs. The value that Madeleine had was really high because if they took her it's because they were going to get a lot of money.”

The former Portuguese police chief Goncalo Amaral, who claimed parents Kate and Gerry McCann killed their daughter then staged a kidnapping to cover it up, is also set to feature.

The McCanns have previously spoken out against the documentary, claiming it may hinder the search for their daughter.

In a statement, they said, “The production company told us that they were making the documentary and asked us to participate.

"We did not see – and still do not see – how this programme will help the search for Madeleine and, particularly given there is an active police investigation, it could potentially hinder it.

“Consequently, our views and preferences are not reflected in the programme. We will not be making any further statements or giving interviews regarding this programme.”

A total of £11.75 million has been spent on the search for Madeleine McCann. An extra £150,000 of funding was added to the Scotland Yard investigation in 2018, which is set to fund the operation until the end of March.

The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann will be available to stream on Netflix on 15th March