The series, created by and starring Sally Lindsay , concluded last November with an impressive season 1 finale that even saw Paul O'Grady make an appearance.

Beloved Channel 5 comedy-drama Madame Blanc Mysteries is back just in time for Christmas this year, fans will be pleased to learn - and we come to you with an exclusive first look at all the action.

This time round, though, the beautiful town of Sainte Victoire is Christmas ready, meaning the lights will be twinkling and the choirs will be singing.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries, season 2. Channel 5

The first season of Madame Blanc Mysteries followed Lindsay's lead character Jean shortly after her husband dies under suspicious circumstances. Upon learning that all of their assets have disappeared, Jean heads to France to investigate, but soon has a new set of mysteries to contend with.

And it seems as though murderous villains certainly don't stop for the festive period, as the new trailer for the Christmas special reveals. In a RadioTimes.com exclusive, we can share what fans of the series can expect from the special episode, due to air on Thursday 22nd December.

"There's merriment, mistletoe and murder," the trailer reveals, and the short clip already looks like it'll be the kind of light-hearted murder mystery we can't wait to nestle down with this December. Although a Christmas special, it also marks the return of the series's second season, which will air in 2023 on Channel 5 and My5.

You can watch the exclusive trailer below:

Jean is just looking forward to spending Christmastime with her new friends, and Dom’s Uncle Patrick is coming to stay - but trouble is definitely brewing.

As the synopsis states: "Chief of Police, Andre Caron’s wife is brutally murdered and the finger is pointing squarely at him. The investigator on the case, Inspector Gauthier, holds a personal grudge and is intent on bringing Caron down.

"Caron begs Jean to clear his name and she is quickly pulled into the world of international art dealing, where all is not what it seems. Can Jean persuade Inspector Gauthier that Caron is innocent and bring the real murderer to justice?

More like this

"Meanwhile, Dom’s Uncle Patrick and his grandson Archie are visiting for Christmas and Jeremy and Judith are staging a Christmas Grotto to raise money for the Sainte Victoire Theatre."

Madame Blanc Mysteries Christmas special 2022.

Elsewhere, we follow Uncle Patrick, a reformed career thief who quickly finds the inhabitants of Sainte Victoire have plenty to tempt him back to his old ways.

"Locals’ wallets go missing and everyone in La Couronne is too distracted by Jeremy and Judith’s disastrous grotto to notice Uncle Patrick steal Celine’s precious music box – the last memory she has of her father," the synopsis continues.

"Frustrated by their failed Christmas Grotto, Jeremy and Judith are persuaded by Gloria to run a Secret Santa to raise money for the theatre instead. Everyone will exchange presents in La Couronne on Christmas Eve!

"When Dom accidentally tells Archie about his grandfather’s past in jail, Archie is shocked. Even more so when he discovers that Uncle Patrick has stolen the music box. Can Archie help him back on the right path in time for Christmas?"

We're sure it'll be a raucous time in Sainte Victoire and can't wait to return to the regular faces for a festive story of murder, mystery and suspense – all wrapped up with a classic Christmas twist, of course.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries: Christmas Special airs on Thursday 22nd December 9pm on Channel 5. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.