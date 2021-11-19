Madame Blanc finale to feature Paul O’Grady in “eccentric” role

Paul O’Grady will make a cameo in the upcoming finale of The Madame Blanc Mysteries, Channel 5 has announced.

The thriller, created by and starring Sally Lindsay, concludes on Saturday evening with an episode starring O’Grady as respected and eccentric antiques dealer David.

The upcoming episode will see antiques dealer Jean (Sally Lindsay), who arrived in Sainte Victoire after the suspicious death of her husband, ask David to value the precious ring that her husband was bringing back to her from the South of France before his death.

Channel 5 shared a teaser clip of O’Grady as his Sainte Victoire character in a scene from Saturday’s episode, in which Jean and David speak about Jean’s ring over Zoom.

While the clip sees Jean and David chat over Zoom, filming for the scene actually took place in O’Grady’s home.

Teasing O’Grady’s upcoming role, Lindsay said: “I wanted David to be really outrageous and always looking pristine – he was based on an amazing antiques dealer that lives on the King’s Road.”

O’Grady added: “David is flamboyant and an extremely flashy dresser with a fondness for fake tan and lots of rings. However, appearances can be deceptive as he’s also as hard as nails.”

O’Grady added that he hopes to reprise his role of David on the show in the future, saying: “I could see David arriving at Sainte Victoire with a ton of Louis Vuitton luggage and attitude to match.”

The drama follows antiques dealer Jean White, who travels to France to uncover the truth about her husband’s mysterious death and finds herself investigating a number of murders.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries concludes on Saturday 20th November at 7:55pm on Channel 5.