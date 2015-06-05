The US awards are unique in that they make no distinction between actors and actresses or lead and supporting roles, which means Mad Men's Jon Hamm shares the nomination list with Empire's Taraji P. Henson in the Individual Achievement in Drama category.

British dramas The Honourable Woman and Wolf Hall both make the cut in the Miniseries, Movies and Specials category.

Better Call Saul, Empire, superhero series The Flash, comedy Jane the Virgin and Transparent are all nominated in the Outstanding New Program category, while The Big Bang Theory jukes it out with the likes of Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt in the comedy shortlist.

British comedian John Oliver goes up against his former boss Jon Stewart in the Outstanding Achievement in News and Information category, which curiously also includes straight news programmes such as US current affairs staple 60 Minutes on CBS.

Check out the full shortlist below

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep – HBO

Gina Rodriguez, Jane The Virgin – The CW

Amy Schumer, Inside Amy Schumer – Comedy Central

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent – Amazon

Constance Wu, Fresh Off the Boat – ABC

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder – ABC

Jon Hamm, Mad Men – AMC

Taraji P. Henson, Empire – Fox

Matthew Rhys, The Americans – FX

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul – AMC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

CBS Sunday Morning – CBS

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart – Comedy Central

Frontline – PBS

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO

60 Minutes – CBS

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY PROGRAMMING

The Amazing Race – CBS

The Chair – Starz

Dancing with the Stars – ABC

RuPaul's Drag Race – Logo

Shark Tank – ABC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood – PBS

The Fosters – ABC Family

The Legend of Korra – Nickelodeon

Sesame Street – PBS

Switched at Birth – ABC Family

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

Better Call Saul – AMC

Empire – Fox

The Flash – The CW

Jane the Virgin – The CW

Transparent – Amazon

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES AND SPECIALS

Bessie – HBO

The Honourable Woman – SundanceTV

The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst – HBO

Olive Kitteridge – HBO

Wolf Hall – PBS

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

The Big Bang Theory – CBS

Inside Amy Schumer – Comedy Central

Jane the Virgin – The CW

Transparent – Amazon

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt – Netflix

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

The Americans – FX

Empire – Fox

Game of Thrones – HBO

Justified – FX

Mad Men – AMC

HERITAGE AWARD

Friends – NBC

Late Show/Late Night with David Letterman – CBS/NBC

The Shield – FX

Star Trek – NBC

Twin Peaks – ABC

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

The Americans – FX

Empire – Fox

Game of Thrones – HBO

Mad Men – AMC

Transparent – Amazon