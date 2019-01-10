Eagle-eyed viewers spot the same filming location used in Silent Witness and Luther
Yes, that was exactly the same abandoned factory in both BBC dramas
Published: Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 4:15 pm
Luther fans who tuned into the new series of Silent Witness were left with a sense of déjà vu: hadn't they seen that 'disused cereal factory' somewhere before?
Advertisement
It was a good spot – because it turns out that both crime dramas made use of the exact same 'abandoned factory' as a filming location. The building has now had two starring roles in the BBC's 2019 primetime dramas.
- Meet the cast of Silent Witness
- Luther fans heartbroken after a major character is killed off
- Stay up to date with the RadioTimes.com newsletter
Viewers were quick to realise they had seen this building before...
Advertisement
Maybe both crime dramas take place within the same universe? We'd be very intrigued to see a Luther/Silent Witness crossover...
Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement