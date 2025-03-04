After spending weeks researching the case, Lee concludes, "I realised that Ruth's full story had never really been told."

I, for one, didn't know that the jury took just 20 minutes to find her guilty, or that she was a victim of systematic coercive control - a legal defence that wasn't available to her at the time, but no less shocking.

But the most devastating testimony comes from Ellis's granddaughter, Laura Enston. You can read her heartbreaking tale in this week's issue.

If nothing else, the case of Ruth Ellis is proof that even though the events happened 70 years ago they still have consequences here and now.

In the week that we celebrate International Women's Day, it's a reminder that when it comes to ensuring equality for women, we need to learn lessons from history.

The latest issue of Radio Times is out now – subscribe here.

Des Willie/ITV

Also in this week's Radio Times:

Stephen Graham and Ashley Walters explore the horror of teen knife crime - in one take - in Adolescence.

Ten Pound Poms' Danny Brocklehurst and Michelle Keegan introduce a new series of the drama that explores the myth of the Australian Dream.

There's more to actor Pamela Anderson than a red Baywatch swimsuit.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Did you know you can now order a previous edition of Radio Times magazine with our new back issues service?

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.