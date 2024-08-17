If you were a fan of acclaimed movie Past Lives, there's a pretty big chance that you may like the premise of this series, as the notions of old flames and forgotten loves rear their head here in Love Next Door.

The synopsis teases that the series will follow "the story of Bae Seok-ryu (Jung So-min) as she looks to get a fresh start in life after a series of missteps".

"She crosses paths with Choi Seung-hyo (Jung Hae-in), a celebrated young architect in Korea, who happens to be the son of her mom’s close friend," it continues.

More like this

"Haunted by awkward childhood memories due to their mothers’ friendship, will sparks fly when they meet again as adults, or will old memories get in the way?"

But who stars in the new K-romance? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Love Next Door.

Love Next Door cast: Full list of characters and actors in Netflix drama

The full cast list for Love Next Door is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about the characters, plus where you may have seen the actors before.

Jung So-min as Bae Seok-ryu

Jung Hae-in as Choi Seung-hyo

Kim Ji-eun as Jeong Mo-eum

Yoon Ji-on as Kang Dan-ho

Park Ji-young as Na Mi-sook

Jo Han-chul as Bae Geun-sik

Jang Young-nam as Seo Hye-sook

Lee Seung-joon as Choi Kyung-jong

Jeon Seok-ho as Yoon Myung-woo

Kim Geum-soon as Do Jae-sook

Han Ye-ju as Bang In-sook

Lee Seung-hyub as Bae Dong-jin

Shim So-young as Lee Seung-hyo

Lee Ji-hae as Hwang Young-in

Lee Si-hyun as Park Jeong-woo

Jung So-min plays Bae Seok-ryu

Jung So-min. Robert Okine/Getty Images

Who is Bae Seok-ryu? Looking to get a fresh start, we follow Seok-ryu as she returns to her hometown after suffering a breakdown related to work.

Where have I seen Jung So-min before? So-min made her acting debut in Bad Guy and has starred in numerous Korean productions like Playful Kiss, Twenty and Love Reset.

Jung Hae-in plays Choi Seung-hyo

Jung Hae-in. Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Who is Choi Seung-hyo? Seung-hyo is a young architect who is loved and known by many, but soon crosses paths once again with Seok-ryu, who he shares awkward childhood memories with.

Where have I seen Jung Hae-in before? Hae-in is best known for his roles in While You Were Sleeping, Prison Playbook, DP and Snowdrop.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Kim Ji-eun plays Jeong Mo-eum

Kim Ji-eun. The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

Who is Jeong Mo-eum? Working as a paramedic now, Mo-eum is actually part of the childhood trio along with Seung-hyo and Seok-ryu – which means she knows about their past together.

Where have I seen Kim Ji-eun before? The South Korean actress is known for her roles in The Veil, One Dollar Lawyer and Again My Life.

Yoon Ji-on plays Kang Dan-ho

Yoon Ji-on. The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

Who is Kang Dan-ho? A local reporter whose job is based in fact, he comes to meet the others throughout the series.

Where have I seen Yoon Ji-on before? Ji-on is best known for his roles in Memorist, Tomorrow and You Are My Spring.

Love Next Door premieres on Netflix on Saturday 17th August, with new episodes released weekly.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.