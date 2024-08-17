Meet the cast of Love Next Door on Netflix
The Korean romance drama lands on Netflix today!
Korean drama fans, there's a new romantic series in town - and Love Next Door is set to be quite the heartwarming romcom.
The series, which is airing new episodes weekly on Netflix, has been directed by Yu Je-won and written by Shin Ha-eun, the creators of Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.
If you were a fan of acclaimed movie Past Lives, there's a pretty big chance that you may like the premise of this series, as the notions of old flames and forgotten loves rear their head here in Love Next Door.
The synopsis teases that the series will follow "the story of Bae Seok-ryu (Jung So-min) as she looks to get a fresh start in life after a series of missteps".
"She crosses paths with Choi Seung-hyo (Jung Hae-in), a celebrated young architect in Korea, who happens to be the son of her mom’s close friend," it continues.
"Haunted by awkward childhood memories due to their mothers’ friendship, will sparks fly when they meet again as adults, or will old memories get in the way?"
But who stars in the new K-romance? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Love Next Door.
Love Next Door cast: Full list of characters and actors in Netflix drama
The full cast list for Love Next Door is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about the characters, plus where you may have seen the actors before.
- Jung So-min as Bae Seok-ryu
- Jung Hae-in as Choi Seung-hyo
- Kim Ji-eun as Jeong Mo-eum
- Yoon Ji-on as Kang Dan-ho
- Park Ji-young as Na Mi-sook
- Jo Han-chul as Bae Geun-sik
- Jang Young-nam as Seo Hye-sook
- Lee Seung-joon as Choi Kyung-jong
- Jeon Seok-ho as Yoon Myung-woo
- Kim Geum-soon as Do Jae-sook
- Han Ye-ju as Bang In-sook
- Lee Seung-hyub as Bae Dong-jin
- Shim So-young as Lee Seung-hyo
- Lee Ji-hae as Hwang Young-in
- Lee Si-hyun as Park Jeong-woo
Jung So-min plays Bae Seok-ryu
Who is Bae Seok-ryu? Looking to get a fresh start, we follow Seok-ryu as she returns to her hometown after suffering a breakdown related to work.
Where have I seen Jung So-min before? So-min made her acting debut in Bad Guy and has starred in numerous Korean productions like Playful Kiss, Twenty and Love Reset.
Jung Hae-in plays Choi Seung-hyo
Who is Choi Seung-hyo? Seung-hyo is a young architect who is loved and known by many, but soon crosses paths once again with Seok-ryu, who he shares awkward childhood memories with.
Where have I seen Jung Hae-in before? Hae-in is best known for his roles in While You Were Sleeping, Prison Playbook, DP and Snowdrop.
Kim Ji-eun plays Jeong Mo-eum
Who is Jeong Mo-eum? Working as a paramedic now, Mo-eum is actually part of the childhood trio along with Seung-hyo and Seok-ryu – which means she knows about their past together.
Where have I seen Kim Ji-eun before? The South Korean actress is known for her roles in The Veil, One Dollar Lawyer and Again My Life.
Yoon Ji-on plays Kang Dan-ho
Who is Kang Dan-ho? A local reporter whose job is based in fact, he comes to meet the others throughout the series.
Where have I seen Yoon Ji-on before? Ji-on is best known for his roles in Memorist, Tomorrow and You Are My Spring.
Love Next Door premieres on Netflix on Saturday 17th August, with new episodes released weekly.
