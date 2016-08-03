Obviously we're hoping this is only a goodbye to series 4, not the show. Our emotions aren't quite ready for the latter, even if the upcoming episodes have been described as "devastating".

But this wasn't the only costume on her mind, Brealey calling on her inner Sherlock as she mucked about on the last day. It's a look she's dubbed "sherlooloo"

Mucking about in the van on my last day. #sherlooloo Love you, @Claire_cpj pic.twitter.com/Pn0RC0HB68 — Louise Brealey (@louisebrealey) August 2, 2016

It's good, right? Although plenty of the commenters beneath just wish she'd dig that moustache back out instead.

Sherlock series 4 will air in early 2017