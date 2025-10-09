The series, the first-ever adaptation of William Golding's 1954 novel for TV, has been directed by Marc Munden (Help), made by production company Eleven (Ten Pound Poms), and produced in collaboration by the BBC and Australian broadcast Stan.

Other stars set to feature in the series, which was shot on location in Malaysia, include Thomas Connor as Roger, Noah and Cassius Flemming as twins Sam and Eric, Cornelius Brandreth as Maurice, and Tom Page-Turner as Bill.

David McKenna as Piggy in Lord of the Flies. BBC/Eleven/J Redza

The synopsis for the series reads: "Lord of the Flies is the story of a group of young schoolchildren who find themselves stranded on a tropical island with no adults, following a deadly plane crash.

"In an attempt to remain civil, the boys organise themselves, led by Ralph and supported by the group’s intellectual, Piggy.

Lox Pratt as Jack and Cornelius Brandreth as Maurice in Lord of the Flies. BBC/Eleven/Lisa Tomasetti

"But Jack, who is in charge of signal fire duty, is more interested in hunting and vying for leadership and soon begins to draw other boys away from the order of the group and, ultimately, from hope to tragedy."

Lox Pratt as Jack in Lord of the Flies. BBC/Eleven/J Redza

It has also been said that while the book is truthful to the original novel and is set in the early 1950s on an unnamed Pacific island, it "delves further into the book’s emotive themes", including human nature, the loss of innocence and boyhood masculinity.

The series is made up of four hour-long episodes, each of which has been titled after one of the central character - Ralph, Piggy, Simon and Jack.

Winston Sawyers as Ralph in Lord of the Flies. BBC/Eleven/Lisa Tomasetti

A release date has not yet been confirmed, but will be announced in due course.

Lord of the Flies will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.