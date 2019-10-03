Get streaming and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When can I watch Looking For Alaska?

UK viewers can watch the series on BBC Three and will be able to enjoy all episodes as a boxset on BBC iPlayer from 10am on 19th October.

What is Looking For Alaska about?

Based on John Green's teen novel (he also wrote The Fault in Our Stars), Looking For Alaska follows teenager Miles 'Pudge' Halter who enrols in boarding school, in the hope of seeking out "a great perhaps" and gaining a broader knowledge of the world.

While at school, he makes friends with a group of pranksters, including fellow student Alaska Young, a troubled young woman whose mother's death still continues to haunt her.

More like this

Sue Deeks, Head of Programme Acquisition at the BBC, said: “Looking For Alaska is a really beautifully realised coming of age story. We are delighted to be premiering such a thought-provoking, humorous and poignant drama on BBC Three.”

Who stars in Looking For Alaska?

The series stars Kristine Froseth (Sierra Burgess Is A Loser, The Society) as Alaska Young and Charlie Plummer (All The Money In The World) as Miles 'Pudge' Halter .

Also in the cast are Denny Love (Empire), Jay Lee (American Vandal), Landry Bender (Fuller House), Sofia Vassilieva (Medium), Uriah Shelton (13 Reasons Why), Jordan Connor (Riverdale), Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Timothy Simons (Veep).

Advertisement

Is there a trailer for Looking For Alaska?

Yes – you can watch Hulu's original series trailer below.