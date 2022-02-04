Brian Cox, who plays the media conglomerate-owning billionaire on the HBO Max/Sky series, reprised the role to send the prime minister the note on today's Jeremy Vine Show.

Succession 's Logan Roy has a message for Boris Johnson, and it's as scathing as you'd expect from the Roy patriarch.

"Listen, Boris. I think you really need psychiatric help. You're a compulsive liar and a country does not need a compulsive liar running the show, so if I was you, I would [blank] off, OK?," he said while in character in a video shared on the Channel 5 show's Twitter account.

The ruthless Roy patriarch is no stranger to politics. An instrumental figure in US elections, the latest season saw presidential candidates falling over themselves to gain his favour, and trying to win over his feuding children.

In the end, he decided to offer his support to a candidate with fascist leanings, though as is always the case with Succession, that could change next season, especially if it affects the Roys' "optics".

It certainly looks like Roy isn't so keen on the British PM, however.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Following season 3's dramatic ending, Dundee-born Cox is set to reprise the role for Succession's upcoming fourth season, and we're sure politics will continue to play a considerable role in his never-ending quest for power.

Cox is set to speak to Jeremy this morning on the Talking Telly section, though he will appear as himself.

Advertisement

Succession seasons 1 to 3 are available now on Sky and NOW. Find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV here. Looking for something else to watch? Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to plan your viewing.