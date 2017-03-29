Oscar winner Adrian Brody has already been confirmed as a new addition to the cast, while Tom Hardy will return as Jewish gang leader Alfie Solomons and Charlotte Riley reprises her role as champion horse trainer May Carleton.

It’s not yet clear who Gillen, Murphy and Brody will play, but creator Steven Knight is rather excited to have them all on board.

“We have a dream team gathered for series four of Peaky Blinders, coming to us for love of the series which is great”, Knight said. “Adrien Brody, Aidan Gillen and Charlie Murphy give us a wealth of talent to work with, and with Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley returning we couldn’t have hoped for more.”

“The stellar cast Peaky Blinders continues to attract is testament to Steven Knight's incredible storytelling and the world-class production values of this original series,” Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, added. " To welcome these actors to this BBC2 series alongside the rest of the show’s outstanding cast is incredibly exciting."